Goa: Eight Cong MLAs who joined BJP recently to meet PM Modi

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP's state unit president Sadanand Tanavade along with the eight new MLAs will meet the Prime Minister, a senior party official told PTI. Six legislators will leave for Delhi by flight tonight, while MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat, who are currently out of station, will join them in the national capital, he said.

Panaji, Sep 18: Eight Congress MLAs, who who switched over to the BJP earlier this week, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Delhi.

Eight Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP on September 14 after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," ANI quoted Congress MLA Michael Lobo in a tweet.

Eight MLAs of the Congress in Goa who switched over to the BJP earlier this week will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, a senior party official said on Sunday.

The MLAs led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP's state unit president Sadanand Tanavade will meet the prime minister tomorrow morning, he said.

They are likely to meet Party President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their Delhi visit.

With this exodus, Congress is now left with just three members in the 40-member Assembly in the state.