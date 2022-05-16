Goa Board SSC, HSSC results 2022 declared: Options to check

The Term 1 final exams for Goa students were conducted between December 2021 and January 2022. Students may not be able to check the results directly as the BBHSE HSSC and SSC results 2022 are available only through institute login. In such a case the students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools to find out their marks.

This year the Goa board is conducted the Class 10 and 12 final exams in two terms. Class 10 term 1 exams for which the result was declared took place between December 1 2021 and January 12 2022. The Class 12 exams took place from December 12 and January 11.The practical exams for the SSC students began on March 1. For pre-vocational students the practical exams were held from March 14 onwards.