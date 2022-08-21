Viral video: Noida woman caught abusing and manhandling security guard; detained

"The guard had given an application to police, after which the FIR was registered. The lady is a tenant and she is an advocate staying here since 3-4 months. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions by the society will be taken," ANI quoted Ankit Kuchhal, Society Secretary, in a tweet.

However, it is still unclear what triggered the argument. The video showed the woman hurling expletives at security guards and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

"A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in Jaypee Wishtown Society. Taking cognizance of the video, the local Sector-126 police station has lodged an FIR against the woman (Bhavya Roy)," the police said in a statement."After the FIR was lodged, the woman was detained and further investigation into the matter is underway," the police said.

The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.