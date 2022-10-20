UP govt inks 13 agreements for Rs 564 cr worth investment at DefExpo 2022

Gupta, the industrial development minister, is representing the state at the Defence Expo 2022, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital city on Wednesday.

"With inspiration from the prime minister and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward in the field of industrial development," the minister said, noting that the state has a "huge potential" in the industrial corridor for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the defence armament sector.

Earlier in the day after unveiling the UPEIDA's stall at the mega event, the cabinet minister interacted with investors and informed them about the Defence and Aerospace Employment Promotion Policy, 2018 (Revised).