Twin Tower Demolition: Noida Expressway to be shut for vehicles on Aug 28.

"Limited number of guards to be allowed in society for security. They too will leave sharp at 1.45 pm before blast at 2.30 pm," he said.

The roads right next to and around the twin towers will be completely closed on Sunday and the Google maps will show the route with updated barricading schedule.

Taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, the nearly 100-metre-high Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida's Sector 93A are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28.

More than 3,700 kg of explosives are being used to implode the twin towers. The major task is to ensure the safety of people living in the vicinity and that no nearby buildings suffer damage.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village -- the two closest societies to the twin towers -- will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday. Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them will also be removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too.

An exclusion zone will be created at a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers where no human or animal will be allowed, except for a team of Indian and foreign blasters engaged in the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures.

The Supreme Court on August 31 last year had ordered the demolition of the towers for violation of building norms in collusion with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.