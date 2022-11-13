Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for pet dog attacks

The incidents of pet dogs attacking people has been on a rise and so are the viral videos of these incidents that have led to considerable shock and fear among people.

The latest incident was recorded in a housing society in Greater Noida when a pet dog allegedly attacked a security guard.

The incident, which happened in Greater Noida's Unitech horizon society on November 09, was caught on CCTV and the footage has now gone viral on social media platforms.

A German Shepherd, lunging at a security guard taking hold of his arm as he tries to save himself with a stick. Minutes later, the owner of the dog can be seen beating the canine with a stick.

It is to be noted that in the wake of rising dog attacks in the city, the Ghaziabad administration has banned three dog breeds which are Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler.