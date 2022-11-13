Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for pet dog attacks

Noida, Nov 13: A string of recent dog-biting cases has prompted the Noida Authority to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on canine owners if their pet animal causes physical harm to a person.
"In case of any mishap caused due to a pet dog/cat a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and the medical expenses of the injured person/animal will be borne by the owner of the pet (that caused the mishap) - Decision taken in the 207th board meeting of Noida authority," said a statement from the authority.
A man walks with his pet dogs on a street.PTI Photo
The incidents of pet dogs attacking people has been on a rise and so are the viral videos of these incidents that have led to considerable shock and fear among people.
The latest incident was recorded in a housing society in Greater Noida when a pet dog allegedly attacked a security guard.
The incident, which happened in Greater Noida's Unitech horizon society on November 09, was caught on CCTV and the footage has now gone viral on social media platforms.
A German Shepherd, lunging at a security guard taking hold of his arm as he tries to save himself with a stick. Minutes later, the owner of the dog can be seen beating the canine with a stick.
It is to be noted that in the wake of rising dog attacks in the city, the Ghaziabad administration has banned three dog breeds which are Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler.