Caught on camera: Pet dog bites schoolboy in lift in Greater Noida

The incident took place in the La Residentia society in Greater Noida. The young boy, with his mother, was on his way to school. They were in the lift. A man with his pet dog also entered the lift. As soon as the dog entered the lift, it attacked the child.

In the video, one can see the dog attacking the child while the owner was trying to control the canine.

According to reports, the boy had to administer four injections.

The child's mother said that the incident has scarred him. "He is now talking about 'killing and chasing them (dogs) away'". The woman also said that she knows the dog owner.

It is to be noted that several dog-related incidents have taken place in Noida recently. In another such incident in October, a seven-month-old baby was mauled to death by a stray dog in Noida.

Following the rise in such incidents, Noida authority recently formed a rule to register their dogs or cats by January 31 2022 or risk a fine. In case of any injury caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet, "In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region."