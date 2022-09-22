World Rhino Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Slogans

This day aims to spread the importance of protecting the Rhinoceros which have become critically endangered in the wild due to continued poaching and habitat loss.

New Delhi, Sep 22: World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year! The day is celebrated to create awareness and educate people about all the five species of rhinoceroses.

World Rhino Day: Theme

'Five Rhino Species Forever' is the theme of World Rhino Day this year. There are 5 species of Rhino in the world. Among them, the Black, Sumatran and Javan rhinos (which was once found naturally in India also) are critically endangered. And Indian rhino is Vulnerable.

The rhinos are under severe threat due to deforestation, industrialisation and poaching. It is important to raise awareness about the same among the future generation.

World Rhino Day: History

The World Rhino Day announcement was done in 2010 by WWF-South Africa. World Rhino Day was first observed in 2011, and every year since then, it has been observed globally.

World Rhino Day: Significance

Rhino is in danger of going extinct due to poaching, climate change, and disturbances to their natural environment. The day emphasises on spreading awareness about the necessity of protecting and caring for the rhino species worldwide.

World Rhino Day: Interesting facts

There are just five different species of rhino in the world.

Rhinos suffer from poor eyesight. They can only see objects 98 feet away from them.

Rhino horns are made up of Keratin.

Rhinos have tiny brains relative to their size.

Rhinos move quickly on land and can turn swiftly in small spaces.

Despite their size and intimidating presence, rhinos are herbivores.

Rhino are great diggers and can easily excavate minerals from the ground.

World Rhino Day: Slogans

Save rhinos to save earth.

Protect rhinos today to have a better life tomorrow.

Let us save rhinos from becoming extinct from this world.

With our efforts, we can help rhinos and help ourselves.

Don't let rhinos become one of the dinos.

Let us join hands to save rhinos because they are an important part of our world and we will always need them. Happy World Rhino Day!