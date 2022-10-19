Who in India can see partial solar eclipse 2022 on Oct 25

In India, the solar eclipse will begin around 16:49 and end at 17:42. It will be seen from most of the places on

According to Drik Panchang, a partial solar eclipse would be visible in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Helsinki, Moscow, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, and Baghdad.

However, the celestial event will not be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

Indians will not be able to catch the glimpse of the eclipse towards the end as the same will be in progress after sunset.

"The shadowing of the sun by the moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the maximum eclipse will be around 44 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

The duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hour 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour 19 minutes in Mumbai.

In Chennai, the duration of the partial solar eclipse will be 31 minutes and 12 minutes in Kolkata.

India will be able to witness the next solar eclipse on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. But, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

Three years later, on March 20, 2034, the next total solar eclipse will be visible from India and the totality will be observed from the northernmost part of Kashmir.