When will NTA release CUET UG result online?


New Delhi, Aug 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results around September 7, 2022. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET-UG score on the official website.

This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG 2022. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (August 4-6) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on August 7, 8 and 10.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

  • Visit the official website-https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link
  • The login page of the admit card will open on the screen
  • Fill in required details, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details
  • The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and keep a copy for future reference

CUET UG result: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website-https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link
  • The login page of the admit card will open on the screen
  • Now, candidates are required to enter the required credentials
  • The CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy for future reference

