When will NTA release CUET UG result online?

This year, a total of 14.9 lakh students had registered for the CUET-UG 2022. Out of these 14.9 lakh candidates, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase between July 15-20, 1.91 lakh took the test in the second phase (August 4-6) and 1.91 lakh in the third phase on August 7, 8 and 10.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Visit the official website-https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link

The login page of the admit card will open on the screen

Fill in required details, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and keep a copy for future reference

CUET UG result: Know how to check