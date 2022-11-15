When this mom got a surprise gift, her reaction was 'gold' | Watch

New Delhi, Nov 15: A recent video that has gone viral is the proof that simplicity still rules. The video that is winning hearts on the internet is about a mother who is too surprised to react when she gets an unexpected gift from her son.

The video was posted by one Twitter handle @Gulzar_sahab. The video shows a grown up son putting a gold chain around his clueless mother from behind. The mother, totally clueless about what was happening, looks absolutely delighted and happy when she finally understands what was happening.