What is centenary chance? All your questions answered

New Delhi, May 02: In some good news for students who failed to complete their degrees at Delhi University (DU), the education institute has given an opportunity to appear for the exam one more time. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1.

The portal for the registration of interested candidates is open from May 1.

What is centenary chance?

As part of its centenary celebrations, the Delhi University is giving its former students who couldn't complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degree a second chance to complete their courses as a 'centenary chance'.

Who is eligible for the second chance exam?

Undergraduate and postgraduate students and those pursuing professional courses, who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course, will be considered for the centenary chance.

However, M.Phil and PhD students, who could not complete their degrees, will not be considered for this chance, the guidelines stated.

How many papers can candidates appear

. .

The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers for the annual mode of exam and up to eight papers for the semester scheme.

When will it be conducted

The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the university stated.

What details need to be provided by students to appear for the exam

The university informed that the students while applying for "centenary chance" need to provide the details and documents as required.

Failing to provide the details/documents, as required, may lead to non-consideration of his/her candidature in the Centenary Chance examination.

Further, it will entail no right for the students to claim any relief in any forum on this count, the guidelines stated.

What will be examination fee

The examination fee will be Rs 2,000 per paper.