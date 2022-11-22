New Delhi, Nov 22: Railway Jobs: The West Central Railway (WCR) has invited applications to fill up a total of 2521 vacant slots for the apprenticeship. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of WCR.
West Central Railway recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, pay scale
The last date to apply for West Central Railway posts is 17 December 2022.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Aspiring candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
The candidates applying for West Central Railway jobs should be between 15 to 24 years of age.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Selection will be done on the basis of the merit.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fees
Candidates belonging to general category must pay a fee is Rs 100. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and Women are exepmted from application fee.
West Central Railway Apprentice Salary
If selected, candidates will be paid a stipend during their training as per existing rules.
West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
- Go to the website of WCR - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Click on the Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-Engagement of Act Apprentice for 2022-23.
- Click on 'Apply Online' and enter required details.
- Complete application form, pay fee and submit.
- Take a printout of the online application.