West Central Railway recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, pay scale

The last date to apply for West Central Railway posts is 17 December 2022.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The candidates applying for West Central Railway jobs should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection will be done on the basis of the merit.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general category must pay a fee is Rs 100. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and Women are exepmted from application fee.

West Central Railway Apprentice Salary

If selected, candidates will be paid a stipend during their training as per existing rules.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply