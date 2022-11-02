New Delhi, Nov 02: Amid the severe air pollution in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson R P Singh on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor to declare a 'health emergency' and shut down all the schools now.

The BJP Spokesperson took to Twitter and wrote, "@LtGovDelhi Declare Health Emergency in Delhi. Shut down all the schools now. We can't even move out of our home. Visibility is very low. Our eyes are Iriritating. We're Choking! Act now!"

Delhi's air on Wednesday remained in 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 354.

Notably, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR) also plunged. Noida stood at 406 and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, according to data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Delhi's satellite cities recorded less poor air quality.

Narela in North West Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 571 on Tuesday. North Delhi Air Quality is the poorest at the moment as almost all the stations have AQI above 400. Most of the stations in the capital have an AQI above 300 except a few like Mandir Marg in central Delhi.

According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town dipped to an AQI of 356. The AQI near IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday at 350.

Delhi on Saturday slipped into severe on the AQI meter.

Delhi administration halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders in view of rising pollution.

There are many reasons which impact Delhi-NCR air quality. One of them is stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, smoke and polluted air travel to the national capital region.

According to an Outlook report, a total of 1,842 cases of stubble burning were recorded on Tuesday.