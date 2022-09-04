Watch: Mother elephant protects calf from tourists

The fifty six-minute-long video shows a mother elephant and a baby elephant crossing the road. While crossing it, the mother elephant simply shielded her baby with her trunk to prevent it from wandering too close to visitors. The gentle giant then appears to warn the safari-goers very politely to not approach the calf.

Sharing the video, Buitengebieden wrote in the caption, "Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists". The clip has garnered over 70,000 likes since being uploaded and users got spellbound after watching the immense love and affection of the mother elephant.

That was sooooo cute. All "mom's" are protective of their kids, wrote a Twitter.

Everybody hates a tourist. Especially the elephant, wrote another.