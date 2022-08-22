His car was surrounded by a raft of ducks, who even stopped the entire traffic on the stretch of the road.

New Delhi, Aug 22: Traffic jam is a common sight in India. People often get late in reaching the office because of the heavy flow of traffic. But this man got stuck on the road for an unusual occurrence.

In the 14-second viral clip, the disciplined group of ducks can be seen moving on the road in a circular motion around a white Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP) type car.

Few cars can be seen standing on the unnamed road waiting to make a move.

'Hundreds of ducks surrounding one particular car', said the viral video shared on Reddit.

The location where it has been shot is not known yet.

"Why were you late today?" "It was the ducks, sir"," one Reddit user commented.

. .

"The Duck Council has spoken and judgment has been passed," said another.

The user who posted the video asked "duck experts" to explain the phenomenon.

"Not a duck expert but it looks like each duck is just following the one in front of it, which leads them all in a circle," one user replied.

Ducks are a group of species of water birds, relatively small in size and with shorter necks than their close cousins of swans and geese.

Ducks are social animals who feel most at ease when they are in a group.

Ducks have been domesticated as pets and farm animals for more than 500 years.