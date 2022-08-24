In the viral video, the hamster with lighter skin colour, is seen rubbing its face and whole body like a human while standing near the pool.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 4.2 million viewers and over 1.5 lakh likes.

Netizens have flooded the post with thousands of beautiful remarks.

He was a human in his previous life, said an Instagram user.

"I want to give her my shampoo," another said.

"Hoooman Stop recording me. instead give me your soap. And put it on my back," wrote a third user.

"EWwww the Rat knows how to take a bath; scrubbing himself and everything," comment the other.

Hamsters have become established as popular small pets. The best-known species of hamster is the golden or Syrian hamster which is the type most commonly kept as pets.

Other hamster species commonly kept as pets are the three species of dwarf hamster, Campbell's dwarf hamster (Phodopus campbelli), the winter white dwarf hamster (Phodopus sungorus) and the Roborovski hamster (Phodopus roborovskii).

Hamsters are more crepuscular than nocturnal and, in the wild, remain underground during the day to avoid being caught by predators. They feed primarily on seeds, fruits, and vegetation, and will occasionally eat burrowing insects.