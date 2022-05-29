Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Fasting Rules, Method and Importance

Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most popular festivals of North India. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana celebrate the festival, in a completely different fervour.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Amavasya Tithi will begin on May 29, 2022, at 02:54 PM and will end on May 30, 2022, at 04:59 PM.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 significance

Vat Savitri fast has special significance for Hindu women as they fast for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women walk around the banyan tree and tie a thread of protection on it and pray for the long life of the husband.