Varun Gandhi says youth employment rate lowest in 5 years

"How long the struggling youth will wait," he asked in a tweet. The CMIE data, he said, showed that the youth's employment rate has fallen to 10.4 per cent from 20.9 per cent earlier. The Pilibhit MP has been critical of the government on a host of issues, including its handling of the issue of employment.

In June, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half. The direction from the prime minister had come following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.