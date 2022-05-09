UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 declared: Know how to check and direct link here

"On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th April, 2022, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2023," said the official notification.

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to theexamination, "candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within twoweeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in."

. .

Direct link

The UPSC conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2022 on April 10, 2022.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022: How to check the result