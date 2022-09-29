UPSC launches official mobile application for exam, recruitment updates

"Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC Android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile," said an official notification by UPSC.

The commission also informed users that they won't be able to fill application forms through the app.

Through this app, candidates can check the exam and job-related details.

"The App is used to view the various information related to the Union Public Service Commission's Website which has been mandated the responsibilities of making recruitment by conduct of competitive examinations as well as selection through interviews, advising on the suitability of officers for appointment on promotion and transfer-on-deputation," read the app description on Play Store.

"Advising the Government on all matters relating to methods of recruitment to various services, framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules, disciplinary cases relating to various Civil Services, miscellaneous matters relating to grant of extra-ordinary pensions, reimbursement of legal expenses etc. advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India and on the request of the Governor of a State, to serve all or any of the needs of a State relating to recruitment, with the approval of the President," the description added.

