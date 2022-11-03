Updated 'One Delhi' app has live bus tracking, ticket booking & real-time info on EV chargers

New Delhi, Nov 03: For smart transportation in Delhi, the government has introduced some updates in the 'One Delhi' app and launched the updated version of the all-in-one mobile app for public transportation on Wednesday.

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal informed that through 'One Delhi' the commuters could get live tracking of all buses, ticket booking, daily passes, feedback, all information related to EV chargers.

Talking on the occasion, Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the app was envisioned around two years ago to provide a one-stop solution to address many challenges one faces while accessing the public transport system in Delhi, and to particularly provide more reliable and convenient bus service for the people.

The app was first launched in 2019. It has been developed by the Delhi government in collaboration with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi.

"With the launch of the all-in-one public transport 'One Delhi' app, we are working towards making bus travel more reliable and help commuters in better planning of your city travel. I request the people to share their feedback and any grievances on the app to help us keep improving our services across public transport," said the transport minister.

Features of the One Delhi app

The app has many features for daily commuters. They can search for the live locations of more than seven thousand buses of the Delhi government. They can also find bus routes and bus stops nearest to them.

The app is enabled with the provision of online tickets. Commuters can buy e-ticket(s) or daily pass(es) and get a 10 per cent discount on online bus tickets. Women passengers can also use the app to buy free pink tickets.

Users can also get information regarding over 2,200 charging points in Delhi at their fingertips and can also locate nearby charging points, and find their real-time availability.