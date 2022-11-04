UIDAI unveils new chatbot ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for better resident experience

The new Chatbot comes with enhanced features like - check Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrollment centre location etc.

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also launched its new AI/ML based Chatbot, Aadhaar Mitra.

Residents can even register their grievances and track them using Aadhaar Mitra.

UIDAI has a robust grievance redressal mechanism comprising of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, Technology Centre, and engaged contact centre partners. UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of doing business and it has been continuously striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better.

A resident centric coordinated approach is enabling UIDAI to resolve nearly 92% of CRM Grievances within a week.

The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out advanced and futuristic Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents.

The new CRM solution has the capacity to support multi-channels like phone call, email, chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively.