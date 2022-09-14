UGC NET Phase-2 Admit Card to be out on September 16: Check steps to download

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of UGC NTA.

New Delhi, Sep 14: UGC NET Phase-2 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Phase-2 on September 16.

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 exam will be held from 20 September to 30 September 2022 in 64 subjects at different Exam Centers across India.

The exams were held to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link 'View Admit Card'.

A new window will open, sign in providing the required details.

Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code.

Your UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card

Take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam: How to check exam center

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Under the candidate activity tab, find the link to check exam city information.

Login by entering the required details.

Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a copy for future reference.

Note: Candidates must bring the Admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed to it during the examination.

In case of any change, the revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to them at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.