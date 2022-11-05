UGC-NET 2022 results to be declared today; check steps to download scorecard

Candidates can check their UGC NET result through ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Candidates are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready before checking the UGC NET result.

New Delhi, Nov 05: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 Result for December 2021 and June 2022 exams (merged cycles) today. The official announcement has been made by the UGC Chairman - M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The NTA also released the final answer keys for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles of UGC NET. The final answer key is used to calculate results and based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be displayed on the final key.

The UGC NET 2022 exams were held in four phases from July 9 to October 14. To qualify, candidates must score a minimum 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category.

Owing to covid, UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles were held together across the country.

UGC NET 2022: How to check scorecard

Go to the UGC NET's official page ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on "UGC NET Result 2022" tab Enter your credentials and submit Download the NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Take a printout and keep it for future reference