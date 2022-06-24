TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana class 10 results likely tomorrow

New Delhi, Jun 24: Board Of Secondary Education of Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC Board Result 2022 this week. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

Earlier, reports were rife that the TS SSC Class 10 Board Result 2022 would be delayed. However, the latest reports suggest, BSE Telangana is speeding up and planning to release the TS SSC 2022 by June itself.