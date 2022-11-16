TPSC JE recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and more

The application process will start from November 26 and the deadline for the submission of application form for posts at TPSC is December 26.

The TPSC JE recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies Junior Engineer.

Age-Must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on 26-12-2022 Upper Age limit is relaxable by 5 years in case of ST/SC/ PH candidates and Government Servant. Provided that government employees belonging to ST/SC/ PH category shall not get this relaxation over and above the general relaxation of 5 (five) years available to them.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022 selection process will be based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam and personality test.

For Group B posts: Candidates belonging to General Candidates will have to pay Rs 350, while SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates should pay Rs 250.

For Group C posts: The application fee is Rs 200 for general category candidates and ₹150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.