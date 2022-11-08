Total Lunar Eclipse LIVE: Blazing red 'blood moon' to appear in the sky today

The partial eclipse of the moon will begin at around 14:39 hours (IST) and will reach its totality phase around 15:46 hours. The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum, at 16:29 hours. when the moon will be deep inside the shadow of the earth.

The total eclipse will end at around 17:11 hours and ultimately the partial eclipse will end around 18:19 hours.

