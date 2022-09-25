Tips to prevent your Aadhaar details from being misused

New Delhi, Sep 25: Aadhaar is one of the most important documents an Indian citizen can carry. Citizens use their Aadhaar numbers to avail a large number of government services, banking, and telecom services.

"The various provisions of the Aadhaar Act and its Regulations mandate that the entities taking Aadhaar number from the residents use and store it in a secure and legally permissible manner," the UIDAI said in a circular dated September 21.

However, there are lots of myths and perceptions about the usage of Aadhaar among the general public, the UIDAI said, adding a list of dos and dont's

Dos

Use Aadhaar confidently as per your choice to prove your identity.

While sharing your Aadhaar with any trusted entity, exercise same level of caution that you may do at the time of sharing your mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like passport, Voter Id, PAN, Ration Card etc.

Entities seeking your Aadhaar are obligated to obtain your consent which should specify the purpose for which it is being taken. Please do insist on it.

Wherever you don't want to share your Aadhaar number, UIDAI provides facility for generating Virtual Identifier (VID). You can easily generate VID and use it for authentication in place of your Aadhaar number. This VID can be changed after the end of the calendar day.

You can see your Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months on UIDAI website or m-Aadhaar app. Do check the same periodically.

UIDAI intimates about every authentication. over email. Therefore, linking your updated email id with your Aadhaar number will ensure that you get intimation every time your Aadhaar number is authenticated.

A number of services can be availed with OTP-based Aadhaar authentication. So, always keep your mobile number updated with Aadhaar.

UIDAI provides a facility for Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking. If you are not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, you may lock your Aadhaar or biometrics for such time. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required.

In case you suspect any unauthorized use of your Aadhaar or have any other Aadhaar related query, do contact UIDAl on toll-free helpline 1947 which is available 24×7 and/ or email at help@uidai.gov.in

The UIDAI also asked Aadhaar holders to visit its social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Koo) for the latest updates.

Don'ts