Thick layer of smog with 'very poor' air continues to choke Delhi

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a passenger advisory due to low visibility in the national capital.

It said, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

According to a PTI report, the Centre's air quality panel may take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Stubble burning, which impacts the air quality of Delhi-NCR, in Punjab, increased on Wednesday. It was recorded 1,778 on Wednesday. The share of farm fire in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution dipped from 9 per cent on Tuesday to 5 per cent on Wednesday, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and SAFAR.

According to the Delhi government, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will continue to stay off roads in Delhi under stage 3 of GRAP.