Thick layer of smog with 'very poor' air continues to choke Delhi

Delhi, Nov 11: Delhi's pollution woes, despite various positive predictions, continue. The air quality of the Capital remained in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303 at 6:30 am on Friday accompanied by thick smog that covered the skies and lowered the visibility in the Capital.
Along with Delhi, Noida also continued to witness 'very poor' air quality with AQI recorded at 329. After a day of relief with 'moderate' air, Gurugram's AQI once again rose to 239 keeping the air in poor category, according to data by SAFAR.