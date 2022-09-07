These Tata cars are available at discounts of up to Rs 40,000: Check details here

Here the Tata cars for which a discount has been announced:

Tata Harrier and Safari: A discount of up to Rs 40,000 has been announced for these models. The discount on these two premium SUVs is an exchange bonus. Harrier is priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 22.04 lakh. The Safari costs between Rs 15.34 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor: A discount of up to Rs 23,000 is on offer. The XE and XM variants carry a discount of Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. The XZ and XZ Plus both have a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. The Tigor comes in both MT and AMT Transmission modes and is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom.

Tata Tiago: A discount of up to Rs 23,000 is being offered. The discount on the XE and XT models comprise a discount of up to Rs 10,000 in exchange bonus and RS 3,000 in corporate discount. For the XZ Plus variant it is Rs 10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. The price of the Tiago is between Rs 5,39 lakh and Rs 7.81 lakh lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both MY and AMT transmission.

Tata Nexon: A discount of up to Rs 20,000 is on offer. The diesel variant has a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The petrol variant is offering only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.