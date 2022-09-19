New Delhi, Sep 19: The CBI on Monday arrested North Bengal University vice chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya in connection with the assistant teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal in 2016, officials said.

Bhattacharyya, former chairperson of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, was called for questioning at the CBI office in Kolkata. Finding him non-cooperative, the CBI took him into custody, the officials said said. Bhattacharyya had chaired the Commission from 2014-18.