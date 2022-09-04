The entire nation remembers the contribution of teachers in society. Teachers lay the foundation of a civilised and progressive society. Their dedicated work to ensure that students turn out to be enlightened citizens deserve high recognition. A special day to revere teachers is undeniably inspiring.

New Delhi, Sep 04: Teachers' Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 5. This auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Significance of Teachers' Day: Teacher's Day is marked in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's first vice president and second president. He was a great scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient. The day is celebrated in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, known for his contribution to the Indian education system.

In 1962, when he became the President, his students and friends were keen to celebrate his birthday. To which he replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers' Day."

The first Teachers Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962.

Here is a list of songs that you can download and play for your teachers to appreciate what they have done for you.

Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhay: Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye' is from is from 1954 Hindi film 'Jagriti' that won the Filmfare Best Movie Award in 1956.

Masti ki Pathshala: This is from 2006 Indian film 'Rang De Basanti', written, produced, and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Bum Bum Bole: This song is from the Aamir Khan starrer, Taare Zameen Par

Kholo Kholo: Another memorable song from the movie Taare Zameen Par starring Aamir Khan.

Aye Khuda: This is from the film Paatshaala which stars Shahid Kapoor.