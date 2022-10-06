The event was organised on September 30 and October 1 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

"The event marked the completion of the first year of SSF of the Waste to Wealth Mission of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India," according to a statement issued by the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to GoI.

The fellows showcased their work done over the past year in the form of posters, prototypes, papers, and presentations during the two-day event.

Different sessions and workshops were also conducted for the students.

The students also visited the Nehru Planetarium and the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum on the second day of the event.

Following the visit, the event reached the closing ceremony in which Vijay Kumar, head of operations, Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) Program, I.T.C. Limited, felicitated 21 fellows with a fellowship amount of Rs. 5000 each,

He also provided an opportunity for one fellow to join the WOW programme.

The guest of honour for the closing ceremony was Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary, Professor, Kurukshetra University, Haryana. He thanked the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to GOI for making it possible.

During the closing ceremony, Monoranjan Mohanty, Adviser/Scientist, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, congratulated all fellows for their wonderful work.