New Delhi, Apr 26: Sky gazers across the world set to witness first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on April 30. It is going to be a partial solar eclipse 2022.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

According to NASA, during a partial eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun. This gives the Sun a crescent shape, or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility and Timing

People in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will have a chance to witness a partial eclipse of the Sun just before and during sunset.

The eclipse will also be visible along parts of the northwestern coastline of Antarctica, in the Atlantic Ocean just off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and Southern Ocean.

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will begin at 12:15 pm and end at 4:07 pm.

Surya Grahan 2022 on April 30: Is solar eclipse visible in India?

Unfortunately, the first solar eclipse of 2022 will not be visible in India.

How can solar eclipse 2022 be viewd?

. .

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

Will solar eclipse have any negative or harmful impact on pregnant woman?

A common myth is that eclipses are bad for pregnant women but there is no proven scientific data regarding the same.

Is it safe to eat food during Solar eclipse?

Solar eclipse is considered as harbinger of bad omen. Hence it is necessary to be careful. But there is no harm if a person eats or does routine work during the solar eclipse.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The second Solar eclipse will take place on October 25. This will also be a partial eclipse seen in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, and Atlantica. However, the partial Solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

How often does a solar eclipse happen?

Undoubtedly, eclipses excite more interest than any other event in astronomy. But, how rare are these events? Total solar eclipses, are often called rare occurrence. That seems to be a popular misconception.

On an average, a total solar eclipse occurs on every 18 months. That means two totalities for every three years. The occurrence of the eclipse depends on the particular calendar years. Every year, one can witness two solar eclipses. The maximum number of solar eclipses that can take place in the same year is five, but this is rare.