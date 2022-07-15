Students who missed CUET due to exam centre change to get another chance

"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will now be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres, will also get another chance," a senior NTA official said.

The debut edition of the CUET-(UG) began on Friday in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

. .

The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be held in August.

Before the exam, several aspirants had raised concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, had claimed that 98 per cent of students had been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.