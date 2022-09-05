Student Advisory Boards introduced by Delhi government in schools

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Delhi government has introduced Student Advisory Board in its schools to augment student participation in various leadership roles, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE). The Student Advisory Board (SAB) will act as a voice of students and will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students, by designing, managing and executing various school activities, a circular from the DoE said. The programme has been initiated in 20 shortlisted schools and two students per section from grades 7, 8, 9, and 11 will be selected as members of the SAB, according to news agency PTI.

"Two general secretaries will lead the SAB from class 11 whom the SAB members of classes 7, 8, 9 and 11 will choose. To be eligible to become the general secretary, the student must be a member of the SAB," the circular said. All the elected members of the SAB will be part of one (at least) or more sub committee/s as decided by 'teacher coordinators' and head of school.

According to the DoE, two teachers (one TGT and one PGT) from a school will be designated as teacher coordinators, who will be nominated by the head of the school. They will attend trainings regarding formation and execution of SAB and provide regular feedback of the pilot project.

They will also brainstorm ideas, design events and activities, and conduct training to teach SAB students various skills, the DoE said. The DoE further stated that the training for the SAB members will happen twice in total and will have goals like vision of excellence, a sense of responsibility, vision setting, goal setting and execution. The project has begun from September 3, and will continue till May 11, 2023.