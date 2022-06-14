Strawberry Supermoon 2022: Date, time, how to watch it online

The June 2022 full moon will be at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth, called perigee, at 7.51am Eastern Daylight Time (5.22pm IST), which will make it look like a "supermoon".

Why it is called Strawberry Moon

According to this Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Strawberry Moon. The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the region.

The supermoon is also called the Mead, Honey, or Rose Moon; the Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon; Vat Purnima; Poson Poya; and the LRO Moon in different regions.

Lowest moon of the year

According to NASA, the full moon at its highest will reach only 23.3 degrees above the southern horizon, making it the lowest full moon of the year.

"On the summer solstice, the Sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the Sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky. Particularly for Europe's higher latitudes, when the full moon is low, it shines through more atmosphere, making it more likely to have a reddish color," according to NASA.

How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

Sadly, the Strawberry Moon will not be visible in India. But you can watch it online.

How to watch it online?

The Virtual Telescope Project in Italy's Ceccano will livestream of the full moon on Tuesday (June 14). It will be live around at 3.15pm EDT (12.45am IST) and show live views of the moon. You can watch it live here https://youtu.be/_xpqexu5vnQ

