SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Check details here

New Delhi, Nov 14: SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 24,368 vacancies in its official website. As per notification, online Applications are open from 27th October 2022 and last date to apply is 30th November 2022.

SSC GD Recruitment 2022 consists of posts of constable (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022.