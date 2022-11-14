SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Check details here

New Delhi, Nov 14: SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for over 24,368 vacancies in its official website. As per notification, online Applications are open from 27th October 2022 and last date to apply is 30th November 2022.
SSC GD Recruitment 2022 consists of posts of constable (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website. According to SSC GD Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, you must have passed 10th Class from any State Board or Central board of education.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- BSF: 10497 posts
- CISF: 100 posts
- CRPF: 8911 posts
- SSB: 1284 posts
- ITBP: 1613 posts
- AR: 1697 posts
- SSF:103 posts
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates applying for constable posts must be 18-23 years of age as of 01-01-2023. SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Official Notification
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application fee
A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.
SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit official website at ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Register and then login
- Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD
- Fill out the form and pay the fees
- Submit form and take print for future reference.