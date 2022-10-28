SSC Constable GD recruitment 2022: 24369 posts on offer: Check details

Through the vacancy, the SSC will fill the post of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come up with a bumper vacancy for Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The total number of vacancies is 24,369.

The interested candidates can apply at the official site: ssc.nic.in till November 30.

According to the notification, the SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination in January 2023.

Vacancy details: The SSC will fill 24,369 positions through this recruitment drive, including in the SSF, Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Age limit: The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board or University.

How to apply: