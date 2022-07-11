SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result to be declared today

New Delhi, July 11: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will announce the SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The SRMJEEE Phase result 2022 will also mention the names, roll numbers, application number, percentile score and rank of the candidates.

Those candidates who are shortlisted will have to report to the allotted counselling centre as per the schedule of the SRM university. When visiting the counselling centre, candidates must carry all the original documents. The SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 result once declared will be available on srmist.edu.in.