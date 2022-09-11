Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Final Match live online?

While Sri Lanka won all 3 matches in the Super4 stage of the tournament, Pakistan won 2 out of their 3 Super4 games to enter the final of Asia Cup 2022.

New Delhi, Sep 11: All eyes would be on The Asia Cup 2022 finals today as favorites Pakistan will take on underdogs Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup Final 2022 Match Date and Time

The toss will be live at 07:00 pm IST. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match will be played on Sunday, at 7.30 pm.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match: Where to watch

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Coming off the worst turmoil in its country's history, the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will be looking to provide its countrymen an emotional catharsis beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final here on Sunday.

In Dubai, Pakistan aren't good while batting first, and in the two games that they have lost in the tournament against India and Sri Lanka, they have batted first.

Hence, Pakistan would be looking to win the toss and field first, as Rizwan is always in control when Pakistan is chasing.

Asia Cup Final 2022 Match Sri Lanka , Pakistan Teams

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.