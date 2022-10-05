Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, salary

The last date to apply for the jobs at Southern Railways is October 31, 2022.

New Delhi, Oct 05: Southern Railways jobs: Southern Railway has invited applications for 1,343 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway.

Candidates selection will be done based on the merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

For merit list, marks scored in class 10, class 12 and/or ITI courses will be considered.

Southern Railway recruitment: Vacancy

Freshers: 110 Posts

Ex-ITI Category: 1233 Posts

Southern Railway recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

The Upper age is relaxable for up to 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST candidates, and 10 Years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Southern Railway recruitment: Education Qualification

Fitter, Painter & Welder: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 System of education or its equivalent.

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology): Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Trimmer, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognised ITI

Electrician: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks)under 10 +2 System of education with Science as one of the subjects or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognised ITI.

Electronics Mechanic: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education with Science (Physics and Chemistry) and Mathematics or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognised ITI.

PASAA: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education & National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant"

Southern Railway recruitment: Application fee

The application fee of Rs 100 to be paid through ONLINE MODE. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates

Southern Railway recruitment: Salary

Fresher's - X std Rs.6000/- (per month)

Fresher's - 12thstd Rs.7000/- (per month)

Ex-ITI Rs.7000/- (per month)