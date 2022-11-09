Solving Delhi's air pollution problem little difficult but not impossible: Gadkari

"Solving Delhi's pollution problem is a little difficult but not impossible. If the Central and state governments, municipal corporations and farmers make efforts together then we can solve the problem. We should forget politics and work together regarding it," news agency ANI quoted Gadkari as saying.

"It's our priority to solve air, water and sound pollution. We are building roads worth Rs 60,000 crore around Delhi, which will make the area free from traffic jams. We brought electric vehicles and green hydrogen," he added.

Delhi's air quality on Tuesday morning continued to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 321, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 147 in the 'very poor' category and 275 in the 'poor' category respectively in Delhi.

All major monitoring stations also recorded 'very poor' air quality in the national capital.