New Delhi, April 30: World is set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2022 on Saturday as the Sun, Moon, and Earth come together. Since the alignment of the three heavenly bodies will not be in a perfectly straight line, the eclipse will be partial in nature. Unfortunately, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. There are four types of solar eclipses: total, annular, partial and hybrid.

A solar eclipse is a spectacular sight and a rare astronomical event. Each one is only visible from a limited area.

The solar eclipse on April 30 will be seen in parts of South and West-South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic and Antarctic Ocean.

Timings

The Surya Grahan will begin at 12:15 pm and end at 4:07 pm. However, it will not be visible in India. The eclipse reaches its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's center, according to EarthSky.org.

