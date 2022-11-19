Sisodia defends Satyendar Jain's massage in Tihar video, says 'doc recommended'

The AAP leader also held a press conference regarding the video and sharply attacked the BJP.

Earlier today, the video of AAP leader Satyendar Jain went viral on the internet in which he was seen getting a massage in jail.

Hitting out at Jain, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala wrote on Twitter, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal"

However, jail said in response that the video is old, India Today reported while citing jail source.

The ED had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.