Shelly Oberoi is AAP's mayoral candidate for Delhi

The 250 municipal councillors will take an oath and elect the mayor and deputy mayor besides six members of the standing committee.

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.