Shelly Oberoi is AAP's mayoral candidate for Delhi

The party's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the candidates. "Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members
@SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean," he tweeted.
AAP MLA Iqbal said he was happy with his son getting this responsibility. "Inshallah, everything will be good. I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making my son deputy mayor candidate. He called me personally to give me this news," Shoaib Iqbal PTI.
On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.
The electoral college for the election of mayor now includes 250 elected councillors, seven members of Lok Sabha, three members of Rajya Sabha and 1/5th of the members of the Delhi Assembly ((13 MLAs) nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year.