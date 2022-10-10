SBI RBO jobs 2022 registration begins today, know how to apply

The SBI RBO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022 age limit:

The candidates who wish to apply for SBI RBO recruitment should be between the age of 60 years old, and the maximum age is 63 years old.

Candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs. 40,000 per month.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: How to apply