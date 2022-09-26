SBI Clerk Recruitment: Tomorrow is last date to apply for 5,000 posts, check details here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is expected to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.