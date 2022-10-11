SBI Bank PO 2022: Last date to apply form is tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 11: SBI Bank PO 2022: The last date to apply for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) is tomorrow, October 12, 2022. The candidate who have not applied yet for the post can apply online at the official site: online at sbi.co.in .

As per the guidelines, the preliminary exam for the post will be conducted from 17 to 20 December. The exam fee for general, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 750. There is no application fee cost for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 1673 vacancies of PO out of which 1600 are regular vacancies and 73 are backlog vacancies.

Follow the steps to fill the form: